Tributes to 'loving father' found dead in Walsall canal
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving father' found dead in a canal.
Harry Steane, 26, was found behind an industrial estate on Brickyard Road, in Aldridge, Walsall, on Friday.
A post-mortem examination determined he died from drowning, but West Midlands Police said it believed he may have taken drugs beforehand. Officers are awaiting toxicology results.
In a statement released through police, Mr Steane's family said they were "heartbroken that he is gone".
Police said they were aware of speculation surrounding the death and urged people to stop, adding it was "incredibly distressing for Harry's family at this very sad and difficult time".
The force asked for anyone with information about his death to come forward.
