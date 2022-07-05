West Midlands PC who sexually harassed colleagues would have been sacked
- Published
A former police officer who sexually harassed colleagues at work would have been dismissed if he was still serving, a misconduct hearing was told.
Mark McKitterick left female colleagues "shocked, embarrassed and angry" with his inappropriate personal questions and physical contact.
He targeted staff while working on an investigations team at West Midlands Police headquarters in Birmingham.
His behaviour was found to have breached professional standards.
Complaints about his behaviour dated back to 2017, and when one of his victims came forward to complain in 2020, other victims spoke out, said the force.
The officer had already resigned, but the misconduct process continued, it said.
At a hearing on Tuesday the independent chair found the former PC's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
"We would add that we hope that this decision not only sends a clear message to all officers that such behaviour will not be tolerated but also it encourages others to raise their concerns without any fears as to repercussions," they said.
The chairperson also said the forces should consider ways to support victims "to come forward and be protected".
Supt Wendy Bailey, of the force, said the former officer's behaviour was "completely unacceptable."
"We make it clear to all of our officers and staff that we expect the highest standards of professionalism and behaviour, whether in public or in the workplace, and unacceptable behaviour such as this will be dealt with swiftly."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk