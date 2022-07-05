Work starts on Acorns Children's Hospice Walsall revamp
Work has started to transform a children's hospice after an appeal successfully raised more than £100,000.
Rooms and corridors have been stripped at Acorns Children's Hospice's Walsall facility.
The work is due to be completed by November in what is the first major revamp since it opened 20 years ago.
As recently as last year, the hospice's long-term future had been in doubt, but was secured thanks to a huge fundraising effort.
The hospice helps about 200 children a year and families are accessing support at Lichfield's St Giles Hospice while the work takes place.
As well as refurbishing the 10 children's bedrooms, a new arts and crafts room will be built, and piped oxygen and suction devices will also be available in rooms, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
"This is a significant development in the project to bring our Walsall hospice up to date for local families," said Emma Aspinall, Acorns director of care.
"We're so thankful to the many people who have donated to our appeal so far, giving us the confidence to begin these works in the knowledge that the local community is well on the way to helping us reach the finish line."
