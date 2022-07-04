Smith's Wood: Murder charge after man found ill at home
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man found ill at home in Solihull.
The 38-year-old patient was discovered at the property on Chelmar Close, Smith's Wood, on Friday and died in hospital.
West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination had proved inconclusive and further tests would take place.
The accused, Slawomir Tumilowicz, 37, of Chelmar Close, is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.
The dead man has not been named, but the force said officers were supporting his family.
It said its investigation was continuing and called on anyone with information to contact officers.
