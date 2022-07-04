Woman 'heartbroken' after losing home in Kingstanding gas blast
- Published
A homeowner said she had been left "heartbroken" after losing her house in a gas explosion.
A woman, named locally as Doreen Rees-Bibb, 79, died in the blast at Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, on 26 June.
Hundreds attended a vigil at the scene on Sunday evening a week on from the tragedy, which also left a man critical and damaged five other homes.
Nadine Foster, who lived next door, said her family had lost their badly-damaged home.
"I've lost my home, my kids have lost their home," she said.
"I am just happy that I wasn't there and my kids wasn't there... I was at my mum's and I got a call saying your house is on fire.
"I can't even look at it [the house] because it makes me want to cry but I am trying to be strong for my girls," she added.
"I am very grateful to the community for what they have done for me and my family."
Vinroy Johnson's home was also damaged and he is currently staying at the nearby Kingstanding Inn.
He said he had been preparing to cook his dinner when he heard the explosion.
"I hear 'boom' and I see all the rubble falling down on my head and the stove off the wall start to come towards me," he said.
He said he tried to reach for his kitchen door but it was stuck.
"My breath started to go down. I made one more big pull, I pull the door and it opened and I ran through the door," Mr Johnson said.
Twenty-one people were forced to leave their homes after the explosion and eight homes are not yet deemed safe for residents' return, the fire service has said.
The vigil, held at the scene on Sunday, was also attended by Kingstanding MP Paulette Hamilton.
She said the community has been "phenomenal" in supporting those displaced.
"I have not seen anything like it, the amount of support, gifts, toiletries, clothes, everything that a family could need to get started again, this community has donated in a matter of hours," Ms Hamilton said.
Floral tributes have been left outside the property following the explosion.
West Midlands Fire Service said the cause of the blast was most likely the accidental and inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk