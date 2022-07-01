£7.4m lotto prize remains unclaimed in Wolverhampton
A lucky lottery player from Wolverhampton is set to win a life-changing sum of money as the £7.4m prize remains unclaimed.
The missing multi millionaire-to-be matched all six main numbers in the draw on 18 June.
On the day, the numbers were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 21.
Wolverhampton Wanderers football legend Steve Bull has joined the appeal and is urging people to check their tickets.
He said: "I think it is brilliant, not many things happen in Wolverhampton that [are] as special as this."
The National Lottery winner has until 15 December to make a claim for the £7,440,150 jackpot prize.
"We're desperate to find Wolverhampton's mystery Lotto jackpot ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings," Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery said.
Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket has been advised to call 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk
If no-one comes forward before the deadline, the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, goes to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.
