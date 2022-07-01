Kemarni Watson Darby: Case review probes gap in nursery attendance
- Published
Lessons to be learned from the case of a boy murdered by his mother's partner should include promoting nursery provision to families with vulnerable children, a serious case review has found.
The review ruled, however, there were "no missed opportunities" by local agencies in West Bromwich to prevent Kemarni Watson Darby's death in 2018.
Kemarni died from severe abdominal injuries delivered at home.
He was three years old.
In May, murderer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was jailed for at least 24 years while Kemarni's mother, Alicia Watson, aged 31, received 11 years for causing or allowing his death.
The subsequent review by Sandwell Children's Safeguarding Partnership looked at three areas: A gap in the boy's nursery education, signs Watson struggled to cope as a mother, and Kemarni's visit to a nurse on the morning he died.
During the trial, it emerged Watson had bought cannabis and spent money on driving lessons, with Kemarni losing his nursery place due to lack of funds.
The trial also heard Kemarni's ribcage had been "crushed" and he died from injuries that were compared to the kind sustained in car crashes.
At sentencing, the judge said the injuries occurred during a "sustained assault" by Pope who saw the boy as a "nuisance", with the "extreme" pain he was causing "obvious" to him. Watson was told by the judge she knew Pope had previously punched and kicked her son and had done nothing to stop the violence.
Lesley Hagger, who chaired the review, said professionals did not have any chances to prevent Kemarni's death, and concluded any extra help from professionals, or a nursery place, would not have prevented it either.
And while the boy had attended an urgent care centre where he was "thoroughly examined" by a nurse before his death, the review said there was nothing to show he was suffering from the injuries discovered posthumously.
Ms Hagger said there was, though, "some learning" from the case.
Recommendations include:
- Sandwell Council making sure funded nursery provision or childcare is promoted and encouraged, especially to families with vulnerable children
- Agencies should make sure they include the "voice of the child" when recording information
Ms Hagger said measures had already been introduced by safeguarding agencies.
On Wednesday, Pope and Watson's sentences were referred to the Court of Appeal for review under the Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme.
In March, it was announced government officials were being brought in to address "the deep-seated culture of poor governance and leadership" at Sandwell Council.
