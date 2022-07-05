Dea-John Reid killing: I got no justice at trial, says mother
By Phil Mackie
Midlands Correspondent
The mother of a black teenager fatally stabbed by a white boy says if the roles were reversed her son "would have gone down for murder".
Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Birmingham last year. A 15-year-old was convicted of manslaughter but not his murder.
Joan Morris and her supporters want guidance changed to ensure black jurors at trials where victims are black.
The Ministry of Justice said juries were selected at random to ensure a cross-section of society was reflected.
Two other teenagers and two adults, George Khan, 39, and Michael Shields, 36, were acquitted of murder during the trial in March.
The jury at Birmingham Crown Court was made up of 11 white people and one of south Asian heritage.
In England and Wales Crown courts, jury members are selected at random and challenges can be made, but the current Crown Prosecution guidelines do not allow for challenges based on ethnic mix.
At the trial, jurors were told Dea-John was "hunted down" by a group of white youths and adults who shouted racial slurs.
Some were masked and they were armed with a wrench and large kitchen knife. The teen was stabbed in front of multiple witnesses.
His killer was given a six-and-a-half year sentence in May this year.
Dea-John had been out with friends on the day he died and the trial heard the violence was sparked by an earlier confrontation in which one of his group was accused of trying to steal a bag.
'Breaks my heart'
Speaking exclusively to the BBC, Ms Morris said if the roles had been reversed and Dea-John had attacked one of the white boys, the outcome would have been different.
She said: "I didn't get a fair trial. This is murder. This is not manslaughter.
"If it was Dea-John who did this to that child, Dea-John would get sentenced and charged for murder because he is black. He would have gone down for murder.
"I sat in court for how many hours, for six weeks thinking 'I am going to get justice'. And [there is] no justice. This is unfair.
"To see them walk free and nothing come out of it... it breaks my heart."
In CCTV footage played to jurors, Dea-John was seen being chased through streets in the Kingstanding area of the city pursued by three people.
A lawyer for the 15-year old accepted his client had caused Dea-John's death, but told the jury he had not intended to kill him and had been acting in self-defence.
During sentencing, Mr Justice Johnson told him: "If an adult did what you did it would almost certainly be murder and they would be sentenced to life imprisonment."
Ms Morris believes Dea-John was twice a victim - once when he was killed and again because of the justice system.
She added: "I feel let down.
"To know that Dea-John died and he don't get any justice, no justice at all, this make me feels so bad.
"I need justice. I'm still waiting for justice. If I get justice it will ease my pain a bit.
"Deep down inside of me I am dying. They can't look at a case like this and say 'this is manslaughter'."
Bishop Desmond Jaddoo, who is supporting the family, said the case showed a change in the law was needed to allow a greater racial mix on juries when victims are black.
He said: "In cases of this nature where race particularly is an issue, then clearly we need to ensure that there are reflective juries.
"There needs to be checks and balances.
"Birmingham is a city where you have got a 50%, at least, city of colour, that was not reflected in the jury.
"It beggars belief how [the jury] came to that conclusion."
A national march for racial justice has been organised as part of the family's campaign and is due to take place in Kingstanding on Saturday from 13:00 BST.
In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said: "This was a despicable crime and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Dea-John Reid.
"Successive academic studies have shown [juries] deliver fair and impartial results, regardless of their ethnic make-up or the ethnicity of the defendant."
