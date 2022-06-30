Murder probe after teenager stabbed to death in Wolverhampton
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Wolverhampton.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Mount Road in the Lanesfield area of the city at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.
The teenager was found in a critical condition and confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage.
"My thoughts are with the boy's family and friends during this extremely difficult time," Ch Insp Will O'Connor said.
The scene is cordoned off while investigations continue and there will be a heightened police presence over the coming days, the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk