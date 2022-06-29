Three men jailed for shotgun taxi killing of Kimani Martin
Three men have been jailed for fatally shooting a teenager in a taxi in a revenge attack.
Kisharne Campbell blasted 18-year old Kimani Martin with a shotgun from another car in Tividale, West Midlands, on 20 June last year.
Campbell, who was seeking revenge after being robbed, was with car driver Atif Khan, 25, and Usman Amjad, 22.
The trio were convicted of killing the 18-year-old at Birmingham Crown Court last week.
Jurors heard 24-year-old Campbell had been bundled into his car and robbed of his mobile phone and jewellery hours before the shooting.
Detectives said Mr Martin and two unknown associates fled the scene and Campbell met up with Amjad and Khan to find them using a stolen Volkswagen Golf.
Mr Martin, a passenger in the taxi, was shot in Dudley Road East in the early hours before the group went on to search for the others.
Det Insp Jim Colclough, from West Midlands Police, who led the investigation, said the pair did not encounter the group adding that they "managed to run for their lives".
Campbell was later captured on CCTV at a hostel Amjad had been staying at, speaking to a resident and re-enacting the firing of a gun, according to police.
Amjad also asked a resident to dispose of bedding from his room, which was seized by police before it could be destroyed and forensic analysis showed particles of gunshot residue.
- Drug dealer Campbell, from Vicarage Close, Tipton, was given a life sentence and must serve a minimum 30 years for murder
- Khan, from Park Lane East, in Tipton was given a life sentence to serve a minimum of 27 years for murder
- Amjad, of Wood Green Road, Wednesbury, was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 years.
