Walsall man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with right wing terrorism offences.
Counter terrorism detectives arrested the man, from Walsall, on Monday, in Winsford, Cheshire.
He was brought to the West Midlands to be interviewed, West Midlands Police said.
The teenager was held on suspicion of possessing a document likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The arrest was intelligence-led and there was no immediate threat to public safety, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.