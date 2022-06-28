Two charged over Wolverhampton 'stab' attack
- Published
Two men have been charged over an attack that left three people with what police called life-changing injuries.
West Midlands Police said it received calls about a fight on Southall Road, Wolverhampton, on Friday.
Three men aged 26, 37 and 39 were stabbed, the force previously stated.
Myckel Betty, 19, of Stoke-on-Trent, and Joshua Francis, 21, from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court accused of three counts of section 18 assault.
They are due at the city's crown court on 26 July.
Mr Betty, from Haydon Street, was kept in custody and Mr Francis, from Morcom Road, was given conditional bail.
