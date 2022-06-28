Selly Oak house collapse: Residents evacuated from Birmingham street

Partially collapsed house in Heeley RoadWest Midlands Fire Service
Fire crews have been called to the scene in Heeley Road

A terraced house has partially collapsed along with scaffolding, forcing neighbouring homes to be evacuated.

Firefighters were called to Heeley Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Tuesday at about 11:00 BST.

Eight people were moved out of neighbouring homes as a precaution, West Midlands Fire Service said.

No injuries have been reported but a car has been damaged by fallen scaffolding poles.

The road has been closed and it may impact nearby Selly Oak railway station, Transport for West Midlands said.

West Midlands Fire Service
A car has been damaged following the partial collapse

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics