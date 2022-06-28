Selly Oak house collapse: Residents evacuated from Birmingham street
- Published
A terraced house has partially collapsed along with scaffolding, forcing neighbouring homes to be evacuated.
Firefighters were called to Heeley Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Tuesday at about 11:00 BST.
Eight people were moved out of neighbouring homes as a precaution, West Midlands Fire Service said.
No injuries have been reported but a car has been damaged by fallen scaffolding poles.
The road has been closed and it may impact nearby Selly Oak railway station, Transport for West Midlands said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.