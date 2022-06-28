Birmingham gas explosion: Probe continues at blast home
- Published
Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of a gas explosion at a house where a woman was found dead say their priority is minimising further impact on the neighbourhood.
Sunday evening's blast in Kingstanding, Birmingham, destroyed the property and damaged six more.
A man was also seriously hurt and 21 people had to leave their homes.
The fire service said the area had been made safe and it was working to reduce a cordon.
Crews, however, were said to be monitoring neighbouring homes at the scene on Dulwich Road amid structural concerns.
Alex Shapland, area commander for West Midlands Fire Service, said: "Our focus in the short term is to reduce or minimise any further impact. There's a lot of people who have been displaced within this road and within the surrounding area."
The city council and its emergency planning team helped find accommodation for those affected.
Some neighbours were given a temporary home in a nearby pub, including a man who said he had nothing apart from "clothes on our backs".
A number of people were escorted back to their homes to collect personal items, the fire service said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for residents left "temporarily homeless" by the blast.
"There's been a lot of support from the communities, so we would like to thank the communities," Mr Shapland said.
Firefighters on Monday praised the "heroic" efforts of residents who pulled the injured man from burning debris and wreckage.
The service said it was working to establish the cause of the gas explosion, which it added was likely to take some time because of the extent of damage to the property.
