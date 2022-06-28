Photographers share beauty of Birmingham Commonwealth Games venue

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

A swan and cygnets at Sutton Park@alisonjmatthews
Sutton Park is a 2,400 acre National Nature Reserve and is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest

Six miles north of Birmingham city centre lies Sutton Park which will take centre stage as a Commonwealth Games venue in a month's time.

The beautiful green space will host the Birmingham Commonwealth Games triathlon events.

There are five medal events in the Birmingham 2022 triathlon competition: Individual women, individual men, para individual women, para individual men and a mixed team relay event.

Sutton Park is one of Europe's largest urban parks. Inspired by its beauty, local amateur photographers have been sharing their images with the BBC Midlands Instagram page.

@andrew_martin_photography
The park has open heathland, woodlands, lakes, wetlands, and marshes
@edphillips_media
Sutton Park has been used for recreation since the 19th century when there were two horse racing courses in the park
@edphillips_media
A railway line runs through the park, which once had its own station. The line is now used by freight trains
Elliott Brown
The park is popular for a number of sports including mountain biking, sailing and canoeing
@kirstydown
Sutton Park has seven lakes and thousands of anglers fish there every year
@marcusthomasuk
In 1957, 35,000 scouts from 37 countries set up camp in the park for the World Jubilee Jamboree
@missclanger
Wild ponies have grazed at Sutton Park for centuries
@photo_cynth
The ponies graze on heathland, which covers 465 acres of parkland
@missis_teapot
Sutton Park's Roman road is usually known as Ryknield Street and is about 1.5 miles (2.4km) long
@sean.a.rhodes
In 1989, work began to restore the heathlands which saw large areas of birch trees and gorse cleared
@timmins_john
There is a model aircraft flying field in Sutton Park. Pilots are members of the Sutton Park Model Aero Club
@victoria_beavon
BBC Midlands Today will be turning the spotlight on the park on 28 June at 18:30 BST on BBC One

