Birmingham explosion: 'Heroic' community praised
Firefighters have praised the "heroic" efforts of the public at the scene of a gas explosion where a woman was found dead and a man seriously hurt.
The blast hit the Kingstanding area of Birmingham shortly after 20:30 BST on Sunday, destroying one house and damaging three others.
Evacuations saw 21 people forced to leave properties as flames erupted on Dulwich Road.
Residents reported people entering the devastation to pull a man from rubble.
"When fire crews turned up, police and members of the public had already started to mount a rescue of the individual," Martin Ward-White, area commander for West Midlands Fire Service, told a press conference.
Describing the actions as "heroic", he said: "The community has been great not just in the aftermath but overnight as well in supporting us."
People at a nearby pub were among those to lend support.
"I just welcomed people to put them up as obviously they had no home," Emma Core, the assistant manager of the Kingstanding Inn told BBC Radio WM, describing Sunday evening as "horrible" and "tragic".
Ms Core added: "I made them comfortable - sandwiches, hot drinks - basically trying to keep them comfortable and [offer] somewhere to sleep for the night, trying to sort them out with their needs.
"I just needed to keep these people safe and warm, keep them calm, and reassure them that they are lucky to be here."
Local councillor Rick Payne said: "There is community spirit, everyone wanted to help."
The assistance included a neighbour who tended to the young children of a man whose car was damaged by the blast's impact as he drove past with his family.
Calling the experience "shocking and scary", Kashif Mahmood explained: "My car was hit and all the airbags, windows, roof were broken. All my kids were crying."
He explained he then saw a "whole house on fire", adding: "I just left the car there and one of the neighbours took my kids inside and gave them water."
An investigation to determine the cause of the explosion was under way, the fire service said.
The badly-hurt man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, for treatment at its major trauma centre.
Four other men suffered minor injuries and were discharged by paramedics.
The 21 people who had to leave their homes were staying at houses and hotels provided by Birmingham City Council, Mr Payne said.
