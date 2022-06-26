Birmingham explosion: House destroyed and others damaged
People have been injured in an explosion in Birmingham that has destroyed a house, West Midlands Police has said.
Emergency services were called just after 20:30 BST to the incident on Dulwich Road, in Kingstanding.
Casualties have been reported but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Footage on social media shows flames, damage and debris from a terraced red brick house.
Evacuations are taking place and people have been urged to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding streets closed.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
Birmingham councillor Sharon Thompson said her thoughts were "with everyone involved in tonight's horrific explosion".
Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer are among the resources sent to the scene.
'Avoid the area'
West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: "We have sent three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, wmcareteam WMASHART and a NILO to the scene."
West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Six fire crews are in attendance at this incident involving an explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding. Please avoid the area at this time."
In a statement it added: "At 20.38 fire crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion on Dulwich Lane, Kingstanding.
"The explosion, the cause of which is unknown at this time, has destroyed one property and caused damage to other properties and vehicles nearby.
"The number of casualties or injuries is not confirmed at this time," it said.
"West Midlands Police are managing evacuations in the area and we urge those local to the incident to follow the instructions of emergency service officers at the scene."
