Three men badly hurt in Wolverhampton knife attack
Three men were left with life-changing injuries when they were stabbed in a fight, police said.
Armed officers were sent to Southall Road, Wolverhampton, at about 22:55 BST on Friday after reports of fighting near a pub, West Midlands Police said.
The three men, aged 26, 37 and 39, were treated for "multiple serious injuries" and remained in hospital on Saturday.
The force said it was looking for two men who were dressed in black at the time.
It said the three injured men, who are all from Wolverhampton, had just left a nearby pub when they were attacked by two men armed with knives.
Officers said they believed all the men knew each other.
Searches have taken place at multiple addresses in the city and a number of witnesses have been spoken to, the police said.
