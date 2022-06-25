Impact of rail strikes to be felt through weekend in West Midlands
Rail-users in the West Midlands are being warned that disruption caused by the national rail strike is expected to continue throughout the weekend.
West Midlands Trains said only a "very limited service" would be possible following the action taken by the RMT union over job cuts, pay and conditions.
Trains will only run between 07:30 and 18:30 BST on Saturday and Sunday.
The company warned this might affect travel to summer events and festivals.
Services should run as normal by Monday, it said.
The reduction in the number of services will mean final departures for longer distance journeys such as Birmingham to London will be mid-afternoon.
The company, which also operates services across Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Warwickshire, urged people to think about other forms of travel.
It also reminded travellers that planned engineering works meant there would be no services from Moor Street and Snow Hill stations in Birmingham on Saturday.
