Mohammed Haroon Zeb: Eleventh charge following fatal shooting
- Published
An 11th person has appeared in court charged over a fatal shooting.
Father-of-four Mohammed Haroon Zeb, 39, died in hospital after being shot on Queens Cross in Dudley, West Midlands, on 31 January 2021.
Zaine Ali, from Dudley, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier charged with conspiracy to murder.
The 21-year-old was originally arrested on 12 February 2021 and has now been remanded in custody ahead of a trial at the same court in October.
Det Ch Insp Jim Munro of West Midlands Police previously described the investigation into Mr Zeb's death as "complex".
"Our investigations are progressing and will continue until I'm confident we have identified everyone we suspect was involved in the conspiracy," he said.
Eight other men from the town who have been charged with conspiracy to murder appeared in court earlier this year to deny involvement.
They are:
- Umar Ali, 20 of Blowers Green Road
- Shamraz Ali, 19, Tanfield Road
- Gurdeep Sandhu, 23, of Blowers Green Road
- Mohammed Rafiq, 19, of Gammage Street
- Hassan Tasleem, 23, from Richmond Road
- Akarsh Tasleem, 25, from Shaw Road
- Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 21, from Brook Street
- Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, from Kingswinford Road
Another man, 22-year-old Brandon Evans, of Parkway Road, Dudley, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and Sanna Iqbal, of Horden Road, was charged with assisting an offender.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk