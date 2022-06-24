New West Midlands Police chief identified
- Published
Nottinghamshire's chief constable is the preferred candidate to take over the role at the West Midlands force.
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said he chose Craig Guildford because "he is an outstanding police leader".
If the choice is confirmed by a policing panel on 25 July, Mr Guildford will succeed Sir David Thompson, who is due to step down at the end of 2022.
Mr Guildford said he was "delighted" to be selected.
He added he would be sad to leave Nottinghamshire after five years, but said he was "very much looking forward to this new challenge."
Mr Foster said the choice had been made after a "rigorous" selection process and that "appointing a chief constable is one of the most important decisions I will make while in office".
He described the post of chief constable of West Midlands Police as "one of the top policing jobs in the country".
Sir David Thompson described Mr Guildford as "an experienced and capable police leader who has much to offer the West Midlands".
An exact handover date will be announced after the Police and Crime Panel meets next month.
