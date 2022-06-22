Zane Smart's family start anti-knife crime foundation
The family of a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton have started a foundation in his memory.
Zane Smart had been with a group of people near Pendeford Fish Bar on 27 May before he was found with serious injuries near a canal bridge.
Launching a fundraising campaign for the Zane Smart Foundation, his family described him as "a kind soul with a big heart".
Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16 years old, have been charged with murder.
In a statement on the Go Fund Me Page, his family said they wanted to tackle the "horrific event of knife crime" by supporting communities to teach adults and children how to save save lives with the necessary equipment should a stabbing occur.
The foundation would aim to provide bleed kits in local towns, teach people how to use them to save lives and educate people about the "catastrophic" effect knife crime has on the victim, their relatives and the NHS, the family said.
"We as a family, will never be able to see, feel, talk to Zane again.
"But if we can save just one life, one poor child's life and stop another family experiencing the devastating loss we will never overcome, we will do everything in our power," they said.
