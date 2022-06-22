Apology after spelling errors on Birmingham's Jubilee plaque
A plaque unveiled to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be replaced due to a string of spelling mistakes.
The panel in Birmingham's Victoria Square misspelled the words ruling, sovereignty and street names.
It was unveiled by the Earl of Wessex on Friday, but residents were quick to spot the mistakes and it is set to be removed and replaced.
The Commonwealth Walkway Trust, which commissioned the plaque, apologised and said it would be replaced shortly.
The plaque provides a summary of points of interest in Birmingham city centre, including the canals, Bullring and Chamberlain Clock.
However the designers slipped up by spelling Colmore Row as 'Colomore Row' and giving the name of sculptor William Bloye as William Boyle.
In some text about Queen Victoria, the print also misspells ruling.
The plaque forms part of Birmingham's Platinum Jubilee Walkway, which follows a 22km (13 mile) route around the city.
