New academy to be built in Wolverhampton as derelict school demolished
- Published
A former primary school dating back to 1910 is being demolished to make way for a new academy in Wolverhampton.
The historic Edward the Elder school on Lichfield Road, Wednesfield is believed to be one of the city's oldest remaining school buildings but has been empty since 2007.
Work has now begun on tearing down the landmark.
The location has been earmarked as the home for the new Wednesfield Technology Primary School.
"This new rebuild will deliver a school which is accessible for all students, regardless of their mobility needs, and within the latest specifications," Wolverhampton's education chief, councillor Chris Burden said.
The new school, which will be run by the Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, is expected to open in September 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk