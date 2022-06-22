Relief for student reunited with coursework taken in car theft
A student paramedic has spoken of her relief after she was reunited with vital university documents that were taken when her car was stolen.
Stephanie Adams feared having to repeat her studies after her car - containing the paperwork - was taken from outside her home in Birmingham last week.
But she said police informed her on Monday that it had been found damaged and dumped in Bordesley Green.
She said it was bittersweet as she now faced having to pay for repairs.
"I'm relieved to get my work back but I'm a bit stuck now as my insurance will double and it's not fair when you've had your car nicked," Ms Adams said.
The documents that were taken recorded her assessment for every shift she did with West Midlands Ambulance Service and without the log, Ms Adams said she would not be able to begin her final year studies at Staffordshire University.
Although her lecturers had been understanding and agreed to extend her deadlines after learning her car had been stolen, she said.
The 26-year-old mother-of-two had also lost her children's pushchairs and car seats in the theft outside her home in Kitts Green.
The pushchairs remain missing, the car seats are damaged and there are dents on the back of the vehicle as well as issues with locks, Ms Adams said.
"The robbers damaged to key and the locking system and I've just had a locksmith out to the compound to see if he can sort it but he couldn't.
"I'm a university student so I've not got much money and will lose my no claims, so it's bittersweet. I'm happy abut my work but it's now the financial aspect."
