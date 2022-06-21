Vandals set fire to Bilston outdoor concert stage
A stage used for outdoor concerts has been burnt by vandals, days before a large community event.
The open-air theatre in Hickman Park, Bilston, West Midlands had recently been refurbished for Hope in the Park on 26 June.
The organisers are trying to find a temporary replacement.
Wolverhampton councillor Linda Leach told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) those responsible for the damage were "mindless scum".
The fire happened at the weekend and made the stage unusable, LDRS said.
Ms Leach, who spent months working to get the stage updated, said: "It was graffitied within a few days and then set on fire and now it's completely destroyed. It's devastating."
She said the fun day was supposed to be "a way of bringing the community in the town together".
"Why do people carry out such cruel and callous acts?" Ms Leach asked.
Ms Leach said funding for the event had been hard to get hold of and the fire had left people involved feeling disheartened.
The event's Facebook page said: "We are currently working hard to try and make this Sunday's event go ahead including trying to source a portable stage."
Hickman Park in Wolverhampton Street first opened in 1911 and was restored during 2007-08 using National Lottery and Heritage Lottery funding.
