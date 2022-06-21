In pictures: Rail strikes leave West Midlands stations empty

Birmingham New Street on TuesdayPA Media
Birmingham New Street was left nearly deserted as rail strikes reduced the number of services running on Tuesday

Train passengers in the West Midlands have faced widespread disruption amid Tuesday's rail strike, with stations across the region left largely empty.

At normally bustling Birmingham New Street, only a few people searched departure boards.

And with most trains suspended in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, people there had to look for alternative transport.

Striking members of the RMT union formed picket lines at many stations.

The walkout, by thousands, is over pay and conditions and comes amid complaints that cuts to the rail network had meant job losses, reduced pensions and some staff being forced to take salary cuts.

PA Media
Wellington railway station stood empty, with no services running in Shropshire
PA Media
Some passengers had to board replacement buses to get to Bristol from Birmingham
Members of the RMT union picketed at Worcester Shrub Hill station

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics