Birmingham 'superhero' Oscar Jealous, 10, dies after illness fight
- Published
A boy recognised as a Child of Courage under the Pride of Birmingham awards has died following his battle with an incurable illness.
Ten-year-old Oscar Jealous from Kingstanding, Birmingham, had Batten Disease, a condition affecting his nervous system.
March's award was in recognition of Oscar raising awareness of the illness.
His family said their "superhero" passed away peacefully at home on Thursday.
In a social media post, Oscar's family said he was surrounded by relatives in a house full of love and hope for what should have been.
"He fought an incredible fight, we are all so proud of his courage and grateful for the life we shared with him, although it will never feel long enough," they said.
"With the horror of this disease, we are thankful he's now at peace.
"Our brave, funny, caring, exceptional boy will always be with us and we will keep his legacy alive."
They also revealed they had celebrated Father's Day early.
Since Oscar's diagnosis in February 2020, his parents, Alex and Dani, and his brother Charlie, have been working to reach out to other families who may have been going through the same journey as them.
In November that year, the family put out a plea for birthday cards for Oscar and received hundreds.
They also helped raise money towards his specialist care and to help him fulfil a "bucket list of dream days", which included spending time with West Midlands Police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk