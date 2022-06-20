Murder charge after woman found injured in Wolverhampton street
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found fatally injured in a street in Wolverhampton.
The victim, in her 40s, was discovered in Kingsland Road at about 04:00 BST on 16 June and died shortly after being taken to hospital.
Rahul Sharma, 29, from Hordern Road, Wolverhampton, was charged with murder, West Midlands Police said.
He was scheduled to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The force has said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests were needed to find the cause of the woman's death.
