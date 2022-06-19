Dispersal order in Sutton Coldfield after gunshots fired
An emergency order enabling police to stop groups gathering is in place after gunshots were fired in a town.
Police said they were examining gun casings found in Sutton Coldfield after shots were heard on Friday night.
A 48-hour dispersal order, which allows police to move groups of people on, is in place in The Parade until 18:00 on Monday.
West Midlands Police said no one had reported being injured and detectives were reviewing CCTV.
Queen Street, the main road through the town, was closed throughout Saturday.
The force tweeted: "You may have seen an increase in police presence last night as we are dedicated to reducing violent crime on our streets.
"We're investigating after gunshots were heard and our forensic team are examining gun casings found at the scene.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who was there and saw what happened or has mobile phone footage and hasn't yet spoken to us."
