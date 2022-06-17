Commonwealth Games: Prince Edward polishes medals on Birmingham visit
- Published
The Earl of Wessex has helped put the finishing touches to gold medals for Commonwealth Games athletes during a visit to Birmingham.
Prince Edward worked with staff in the Jewellery Quarter to stamp and polish the medals.
Students from Birmingham School of Jewellery designed the medals and talked with the earl on his visit.
He also opened the city's Platinum Jubilee Walkway as the area prepares to host the event from 28 July.
The 22km (14-mile) circular route links landmarks around the city including the University of Birmingham and Edgbaston cricket ground.
Prince Edward's final stop on the walkway was Centenary Square to unveil a plaque declaring the route open.
The square hosts a clock, which is counting down the days to the start of the event.
The earl, vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, also gave out uniforms to some of the 14,000 volunteers and staff who will work on the event.
The outfits have been inspired by architecture and feature patterns and inspiration from buildings across the city, organisers said.
