New homes plan for former Wolverhampton eye infirmary
- Published
Plans to turn a derelict former eye infirmary into a mixture of new homes and commercial premises have been lodged with a council.
The Grade-II listed building on Compton Road, Wolverhampton, which opened in 1888, was closed when services moved to New Cross Hospital in 2007.
Proposals for the development have been submitted to the city council by site owners BZ Property Holdings.
The number of apartments has not yet been confirmed.
The scheme allows for the refurbishment of the existing nurses' home, a two-storey extension for an eating disorder clinic and 65 new parking spaces, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Historical features, such as the Victorian clock tower, would be retained.
A heritage statement submitted along with the plans said the development would "create a strong street frontage as the buildings will be comprehensively restored and landscaping will also be incorporated".
It added: "Most of the buildings have fallen into a poor state of repair following the vacation of the site and substantial fires which occurred in 2013 and 2019."
City planners would make a decision on the proposals in the near future, LDRS said.
