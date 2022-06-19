Commonwealth bladed-athlete sculpture celebrates diversity
A sculpture of a bladed athlete is being officially unveiled in Birmingham as part of the build up to the Commonwealth Games.
One Giant Leap For Humankind by artist Jacob Chandler, is part of Birmingham 2022 Festival celebrating the Games which start on 28 July.
Its title refers to the growing acceptance and celebration of diversity, Mr Chandler said.
It was being unveiled outside New Street Station at 10:30 BST on Sunday.
The sculpture has been inspired by former elite rugby player Ben Pearson, who lost his leg aged 21 after an accident during a game, Mr Chandler said.
With support from The Matt Hampson Foundation, he is now an elite 100m para-athlete, training at Loughborough with hopes of making the 2024 Olympics.
"The message of the piece is that, with the support of others, the impossible becomes the possible," Mr Chandler said.
"Indeed, this is the story of the sculpture itself, which would have been impossible without the benevolence of the metal working industry upon which the Black Country is founded.
