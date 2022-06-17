Mobility scooter rider killed in Birmingham crash
A man on a mobility scooter has died after being hit by a car.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about 14:30 BST on Thursday.
The man was hit at the junction of Livingstone Road and Alcester Road South. Police closed the road at the time, but it has since reopened.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was found in a critical condition by paramedics and died at the scene.
"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man," a spokesperson said.
West Midlands Police confirmed it was investigating the crash.
