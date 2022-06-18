Marston Green residents fear rail bank work will harm 'thriving' wildlife
Residents who live near a railway bank are concerned trees and vegetation will be removed while it has "thriving" wildlife and nesting birds.
Network Rail sent letters to say work between Marston Green and Lea Hall, in the West Midlands, would happen on Sunday and on 26 June.
Neighbours Maggie Harrison and Sam Hindmarsh fear animals will be "wiped out" and want the work delayed.
The firm said it would only take place if given the go-ahead by an ecologist.
Network Rail told residents the overnight work was essential, as some trees were at risk of falling during bad weather. Vegetation must cut back to ensure the visibility of signals.
But Ms Harrison, 56, who has lived by the bank in Marston Green all her life, said it was rich with animals and was unusual for work to take place at this time of year.
She watches, photographs and feeds wildlife with her sons Calum and Angus, and said birds were nesting and some animals, such as squirrels, had babies.
"Everybody's safety is paramount," she said. "But it's the timing that's wrong.
"I'm not asking for it to be stopped, I just want them to wait."
Her son Calum, 21, has seen slow worms, which are protected, in their garden by the bank and shared her concerns.
"As the weather gets warmer more wildlife is being attracted to the area," he said. "You've got to give it a chance."
Muntjac deer, squirrels, badgers, owls, woodpeckers, robins, blackbirds and wrens were among animals there, they said.
"We are lucky to have such a vast array of wildlife and we want to keep it there," Ms Harrison said.
Her neighbour Miss Hindmarsh added: "We are baffled and angry that works are chosen to commence now in summer whilst wildlife is thriving."
Network Rail said it took its environmental responsibilities very seriously and the work would make the railway ready for the Commonwealth Games and "the predicted one million extra passenger journeys".
"We are only removing a small amount of identified trees and vegetation and only if given the go-ahead by a qualified ecologist after a careful inspection of wildlife," a spokesperson said.
