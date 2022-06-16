Handsworth: Man injured in suspected gas explosion at shop

Firefighters at the scene of an explosionWest Midlands Fire Service
The explosion blew out the front window of a shop, the fire service said

A man was taken to hospital after suffering burn injuries in a suspected gas explosion at a shop.

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the scene in Holyhead Road - in the Handsworth area of Birmingham - at 14:36 BST on Thursday.

The blast blew out the front window of the building and caused a rear wall to collapse, the fire service added.

Three people were also "led to safety" by firefighters from a first-floor flat.

West Midlands Fire Service
Firefighters led three people to safety from a flat following the blast

A structural engineer was called to assess the safety of the building, with utility companies deployed "to isolate power supplies".

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

