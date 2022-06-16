Handsworth: Man injured in suspected gas explosion at shop
A man was taken to hospital after suffering burn injuries in a suspected gas explosion at a shop.
West Midlands Fire Service was called to the scene in Holyhead Road - in the Handsworth area of Birmingham - at 14:36 BST on Thursday.
The blast blew out the front window of the building and caused a rear wall to collapse, the fire service added.
Three people were also "led to safety" by firefighters from a first-floor flat.
A structural engineer was called to assess the safety of the building, with utility companies deployed "to isolate power supplies".
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
