Murder arrest after woman found injured in Wolverhampton street
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found injured in a street in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police said the woman, who was in her 40s, was discovered in Kingsland Road at about 04:00 BST on Thursday.
She died shortly after being taken to hospital. The death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force added.
The arrested man, 29, remains in police custody.
Police said a post-mortem examination would take place on Friday, and added officers were not looking for anyone else at this time.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.