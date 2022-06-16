Retired teacher's Beatles autographs sell for £5,900
A set of Beatles autographs, signed in the canteen of a Birmingham TV studio in 1963, have sold for £5,900 at auction.
The band had been eating fish and chips when they signed it and George Harrison's signature includes a greasy smudge from John Lennon's finger.
Auctioneers Hansons had expected the book to sell for up to £4,500.
It belonged to a retired teacher from Kenilworth, who said she was "really lucky" to get the signatures.
The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, had been a 14-year-old schoolgirl when she approached the stars for their autographs.
The band had been at the studios in Aston, Birmingham, to pre-record a performance for the TV show Thank Your Lucky Stars which was broadcast on June 29, 1963.
She said a friend's mother had arranged for them to go backstage, where they found the band.
"No one was bothering them," she said.
"I suppose people had been told to leave them alone. They were queuing up at the food counter and they all plumped for fish and chips."
Approaching Paul McCartney first, she wished him a happy birthday and he passed the book around the band.
John Lennon was the last to sign, she said.
"They'd been picking up chips with their fingers and I remember him licking his lips and rubbing his fingers on his trousers to try to get the grease off before he signed.
"He still put a greasy smudge on George Harrison's name."
She said the Fab Four had been "lovely, chatty and kind" and afterwards wondered if the novelty of signing autographs was still new to them at the time - although she could hear "loads of screaming girls" outside.
The owner had treasured the autographs for decades, but decided to sell them when her friend lost the ones she collected on that day.
She said she will share the proceeds with her pal to say thank you for getting her backstage.
"It's time for someone else to enjoy and treasure them," she said.
