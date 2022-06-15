In pictures: Strawberry Moon lights up West Midland skies

StaffordBBC Weather Watcher Z70
The Strawberry Moon glimpsed between two wind turbines in Stafford, by BBC Weather Watcher Z70

The skies across the West Midlands have been lit up by the final full moon of spring - known as the Strawberry Moon.

Earth's natural satellite looks brighter and bigger in the night sky during this time.

The moon appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal moon as more of the light the satellite reflects reaches the Earth, Nasa said.

Clearer skies overhead have allowed photographers across the West Midlands to snap and share their images.

Each month, the full Moon has a different name. The Strawberry Moon is said to have been so named because it coincides with the season for harvesting the fruit in North America.

BBC Weather Watcher Raj's Range
Weather Watcher Raj's Range captured a close-up of the Moon over Telford, Shropshire
BBC Weather Watcher Jack March
Glowing in the night sky over Oldbury, Warwickshire - snapped by BBC Weather Watcher Jack March
BBC Weather Watcher Les at Large
Weather Watcher Les at Large captured the Moon over hedgerows near Wolverhampton
BBC Weather Watcher Cazbar
Weather Watcher Cazbar caught the Moon turning a strawberry colour over Tipton

