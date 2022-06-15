Sutton Coldfield Man found guilty of ceremonial dagger murder
- Published
A man who stabbed a 31-year-old with a ceremonial dagger has been found guilty of his murder.
Gary Warner was attacked in the early hours of 31 October 2020 on Stone Avenue in Sutton Coldfield, and later died at Good Hope Hospital.
West Midlands Police said his attacker, Kane Stonehouse, had a long-standing grudge against him.
Stonehouse, 21, of Sutton Coldfield was convicted by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
He will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.
The force said Stonehouse blamed Mr Warner for breaking his brother's jaw in a fight back in 2013.
It said he lured him to the remote cul-de-sac by staging a drug drop outside his home.
There, West Midlands Police said, he stabbed Mr Warner in his abdomen, causing damage to his liver, kidney and portal vein, which moves blood from the spleen and gastrointestinal tract to the liver.
After the attack, the force said he got rid of his mobile phone and hid the murder weapon at his girlfriend's house before calling police to turn himself in.
He told a 999 call operator he had stabbed a masked man who had tried to rob him in an alleyway the night before, it added, but CCTV footage, witness testimony and mobile phone data found this to be a lie.
Mr Warner's family thanked the local community, and police, for their support.
Det Ch Insp Westley Martin said: "This was a premeditated incident driven by anger and resentment resulting in the needless and senseless death of Gary Warner, a young man with his life ahead of him.
"Kane Stonehouse will not only rightly face a lengthy prison sentence, but he will also have to live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk