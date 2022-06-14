Four arrested after PC knocked unconscious before England game
A police officer was knocked unconscious when he was assaulted before England's Nations League match against Hungary at Molineux.
West Midlands Police said he was approached from behind by a group of men on a grassed area and struck on the side of the head.
The PC was behind the stadium's Stan Cullis Stand when he was attacked at about 19:25 BST on Tuesday.
Four men, aged 18, 19, 20 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
'Totally unprovoked'
The officer suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for an assessment and treatment.
Det Insp Kate Longbottom said: "There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion.
"That's what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked."
England suffered their worst home defeat since 1928, losing 4-0 to Hungary.
