Sir Chris Hoy: Birmingham Commonwealth Games will inspire
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will inspire future generations of sportspeople, says Sir Chris Hoy.
The city, and wider West Midlands, will play host to the Games from 28 July.
Sir Chris was speaking at Harper Bell Seventh Day Adventist School in Birmingham to launch the Power of Sport poetry competition.
The track cyclist, who won four Olympic, 11 world and two Commonwealth titles, said the Games would bring sport into local communities.
The poetry competition gives five to 11-year-olds in England, Scotland and Wales the chance to win Games tickets for themselves and their classmates by capturing through verse their love of sport.
"The chance to have a really world standard event here in Birmingham to show the rest of the Commonwealth what the city is all about, the chance for the athletes to come together and to compete in world-class venues in front of massive audiences, it is going to be really special," Sir Chris said.
"I think a big part of the Games [is] about inspiring the next generation, it is about bringing the sports into new communities and making them believe 'well, wait a minute' - there is a spark there in that moment where they think 'well I could do this'."
While road time trial and mountain biking is taking place in the West Midlands, track cycling during the Games is being held at Lee Valley velopark in London.
Organisers ruled out building a new West Midlands velodrome over the cost.
Sir Chris said: "I would rather see the track cycling continue in the Commonwealth Games programme than risk being dropped from the programme in the future because they can't afford to build velodromes."
