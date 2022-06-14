Excitement builds for Wolves fans ahead of England game at Molineux
- Published
Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have expressed their excitement to watch England at their home stadium.
England play Hungary in The Nations League at Molineux later and fans have said games like this "don't come around very often".
Jason Guy has been a season ticket holder for 30 years and will be watching the game with former Wolves player Jackie Gallagher.
"It's been 65 years since England last played at Molineux," said Mr Guy.
"It's good it's not being played at Wembley as it gives everyone else a chance to watch England," he added.
It is the second recent game at Molineux as England took on Italy on Saturday. But the game had to be played behind closed doors as punishment for crowd unrest during last summer's Euro final.
Tracey Fleet runs The Billy Wright pub in Wolverhampton and said they have been preparing to screen the game.
"I expect a full house, we will be at capacity for hopefully most of the day and evening," she said.
Billy Wright was a Wolves footballer who played for the team for 20 years, until 1959.
The landlady has had a big delivery of drinks ahead of the game, as there will be "shots and raffles" going on.
"England playing at the Molineux? Fabulous," she added.
Mark Griffiths and his friends travel around Europe watching England and have just come back from Germany, where England drew 1-1.
He said this match is extra special as it's "only four miles from my house".
"I've been going to watch England for 25 years but its just as exciting as the first day," he said.
Charlie Powell, 22, hopes England playing at his home ground will encourage some new signings.
"I hope Wolves can sign some of the England players," he said.
Mr Guy also runs The Official Wolves All Stars, a team of ex Wolverhampton Wanders players, who travel around the UK playing charity matches.
The chairman said that Wolves player Conor Coady being in the squad and the possibility of him playing, makes the match extra exciting.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk