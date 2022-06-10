Arrest after West Midlands Police seize cocaine worth £2m at Dover
- Published
Blocks of cocaine with a street value of approximately £2m have been found in at lorry after it arrived from France.
The vehicle was stopped at about midday on Wednesday at Dover after disembarking from a ferry from Calais, West Midlands Police said.
The lorry had travelled down from their region the day before, detectives added, who worked with UK Border Force.
A 24-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, has been arrested on suspicion of drugs importation.
He was taken back to the West Midlands, questioned and released under investigation, the force said.
The lorry and drugs have been seized so they can be forensically analysed.
Det Ch Insp Leanne Lowe described it as a "really significant seizure".
