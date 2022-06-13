Nechells recycling plant fire sees cardboard go up in flames
- Published
More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a recycling plant.
West Midlands Fire Service was called to Smurfit Kappa recycling plant in Nechells, Birmingham at 19:40 BST on Sunday.
It said 30 appliances had been deployed due to the scale of the fire.
Area Commander Sam Burton said: "When we arrived on scene, there was around 8,000 tonnes of compressed cardboard on fire."
Ms Burton called on people in the local area to keep their doors and windows closed, as a large amount of smoke was building up.
The fire service said although there had been no reports of any casualties it was working closely with other emergency services and the Environment Agency.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk