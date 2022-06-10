Biker dies three weeks after Kingstanding hit-and-run crash
A motorcyclist has died more than three weeks after he was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash.
Thomas Maguire, 30, was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus on Kings Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on 18 May, police said.
He died in hospital on Thursday and his family said he would be "love and missed" by his fiancee and seven boys.
Three people were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the crash.
The trio, a 41-year-old man and two women, aged 38 and 40, were released on bail.
Five people, aged between 15 and 34 who were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking were also released on bail pending further inquiries, detectives said.
West Midlands Police said its homicide team had taken over the case and Det Insp Michelle Thurgood described Mr Maguire's death was "upsetting news".
