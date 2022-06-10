Solihull boys bring buckets of cash joy in NSPCC appeal
Two boys from Solihull are hoping to raise buckets of cash for a children's charity with a pen recycling scheme.
Known as the Buck It Boys, Bazzie and Joshua Hines, from Solihull, are raising money for the NSPCC in memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, six.
The brothers, eight and six, have decorated hundreds of buckets to collect unwanted stationery.
They then take them to their local supermarket where they are recycled and exchanged for money for their cause.
The 235 buckets they have decorated together since January have been delivered to local schools, businesses and libraries as well as gyms, police stations and bingo halls.
"I am very proud of what they have both achieved," said their grandmother, Jan Hines. "Their drawings and passion for helping others is simply inspiring."
She said they chose to support the NSPCC as the boys "wanted to help other less fortunate children".
Arthur was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin at her home in Solihull during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. It followed a campaign of cruelty by Tustin and Arthur's father, Thomas Hughes. They were both jailed in 2021.
"By having the Childline number drawn on every bucket, the boys hope we can avoid another tragic death like Arthur," Mrs Hines added.
Arthur's death prompted a review which criticised failures by police and social workers who were said to have missed opportunities to save him.
"People in Solihull were hit hard by the death of Arthur, which was the most absolutely shocking and tragic story," said Mel Covert, from Morrisons in Sheldon, which supports the boys' fundraiser.
"With their joy, enthusiasm and determination Bazzie and Josh have taken this project above and beyond any initial expectations and in doing so have brought together the whole community."
