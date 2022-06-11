Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Host city's baton route
The route for the final leg of the Queen's Baton Relay has been revealed ahead of next month's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The baton will cross the city during the last 48 hours of its 294-day journey through Commonwealth nations.
Games organisers say it will be a "momentous finale of celebration" before the start of the sporting event.
They have encouraged residents to cheer on the relay as it makes its way through neighbourhoods.
The baton relay began at Buckingham Palace on 7 October and arrives in Birmingham more than nine months later on 27 July.
Hundreds of baton-bearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, form the city relay and includes those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community in areas such as sport, education, the arts, culture and charity.
The baton starts its city tour at the Botanical Gardens before moving on to Sarehole Mill, Birmingham City FC's St Andrew's Stadium and the Balti Triangle.
Later it will head to the Gay Village, where there will be a drag queen parade and mini carnival before moving on to Gas Street Basin where it will be carried by various forms of canal transport.
It will finish the day in Victoria Square - where a special celebration event, open to the public, will be staged that evening.
The following morning, the relay will start at Birmingham Children's Hospital and head through the Jewellery Quarter.
From there it will take in Nishkam Centre on Soho Road, Perry Hall Park, Sutton Coldfield town centre and Villa Park before ending at Aston Hall.
It will then make its journey to the Alexander Stadium as part of the Games' Opening Ceremony.
The baton contains within it a personal message to the Commonwealth from The Queen and during the ceremony, it will be read out.
Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "We've been watching with excitement as the baton makes its way across the Commonwealth.
"When it comes to Birmingham, we will show how bold and vibrant our city is - giving people a sneak preview of our warmth and hospitality before the Games get under way."
