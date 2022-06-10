Birmingham: Student nurse's "pride" to share headbutt ordeal
A student nurse says she is "proud" to have shared on social media a video of her being headbutted by a man as she returned home.
Kareena Patel, 19, said it happened after two men catcalled and whistled at her and a friend before following them home from a petrol station on 3 June.
Police said officers were looking at CCTV of the incident in Birmingham.
Ms Patel, who suffered a bloody nose and bruising, said messages of support following her post had been "amazing".
She said she decided to share the footage to raise awareness of the ordeals women can face in public.
She told the BBC: "I'm really proud for posting [the video] because I've had messages that've said 'I really wished I spoke up when it happened to me'."
Ms Patel and her friend were in the Five Ways area of the city at about 16:30 BST when the men began shouting over to them, despite them saying they were not interested in the attention.
They then made their way across the road to go home, but the men followed them to the door.
"Once we were [there], our key card wasn't working and we were struggling to get in, but also screaming for help, knocking on the door but no-one could hear us," Ms Patel said.
She added the men started "saying horrible comments" before one of them headbutted her, at which point "my eyes rolled back and all I saw was white".
She spent six hours in A&E and reported the incident to police. The West Midlands force said there had been no arrests.
Ms Patel said most of the comments on her post expressed the view that some men "don't understand when a woman says 'no', it means 'no', [and] these guys should be punished".
She added she did not want the attack to affect how she felt and acted in the future, saying she "shouldn't have to live in fear".
West Midlands Police said it was "supporting a 19-year-old woman who was followed by two unknown men, threatened and then headbutted".
The statement continued: "We're in the process of reviewing CCTV. No arrests have been made at this stage."
